The Idaho State Police has issued this statement on the arrest of Ammon Bundy at the Capitol today – for the second time in two days. He was physically removed from the Senate’s 4th floor gallery:
“Idaho State Police have arrested Ammon Bundy for the second time in two days. He is en route to the Ada County Jail charged with misdemeanor trespassing and resisting and obstructing officers, also a misdemeanor. In the Senate gallery, at approx. 11:30 this morning, Bundy was uncooperative. Troopers were forced to physically remove Bundy from the Senate Gallery, take him through a stairwell, place him in a wheelchair, and then into a patrol vehicle. A second individual, arrested with Bundy for trespassing at the Statehouse yesterday, was also personally served the No Trespass Notice. He voluntarily left the property without incident. Idaho State Police will continue to carefully balance people's right to participate in the legislative process while ensuring that the process remains peaceful.”