Ammon Bundy arrested

ISP troopers detain and remove Ammon Bundy from the state Capitol's Lincoln Auditorium on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, after he apparently refused to leave. At that point, the committee hearing he'd briefly attended was long over and both the House and Senate had adjourned for the day.

After the earlier dust-up in the Lincoln Auditorium this afternoon, Ammon Bundy remained sitting at the press desk in the auditorium and apparently refused to leave. Idaho State Police troopers have just moved in and apparently detained and removed him. Two others also were arrested. You can read our full story here at idahopress.com; this is a developing story, and will continue to be updated.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

