The Idaho State Police just issued this press release:
"Idaho State Police have arrested three people for trespassing at the Statehouse. Shortly before 5:30 p.m. this afternoon, Idaho State Police Troopers arrested three people who refused to leave the Lincoln Auditorium. Troopers were clearing the hearing room at the order of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Scott Bedke. At the time of the Speaker's order, approximately 18 people were inside the auditorium. All but three voluntarily left the room. The three that refused the order to leave were placed under arrest by Idaho State Troopers.
"One of the three individuals arrested, Ammon Bundy of Emmett, Idaho, refused to stand. He was placed in handcuffs and removed from the Statehouse still in the rolling chair where he was seated.
"The three arrested are being booked into the Ada County Jail on the charge of misdemeanor trespassing.
"Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
"The Idaho State Police will continue to work to carefully balance people’s right to participate in the legislative process while ensuring that process is allowed to proceed in a peaceful and safe manner."