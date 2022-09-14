In this 2012 file photo, snow geese rest in the marshes of the Fort Boise Wildlife Management Area north of Parma on their migratory route from coastal areas of California and Mexico to nesting grounds near the Arctic Circle. Officials suspect that wild migratory waterfowl have spread avian influenza to domestic Idaho birds.
A backyard flock of domestic chickens and ducks in Twin Falls County now has the first state-confirmed case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus, or HPAI, detected in domestic birds since May, the Idaho Department of Agriculture reports. The avian flu virus was detected in wild fowl over the summer, but not in domestic birds.
That's prompting warnings to poultry owners about letting domestic birds be exposed to wild ones. Here's the full announcement from ISDA:
BOISE, ID – The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) has confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus in a backyard flock of domestic chickens and ducks in Twin Falls County, Idaho. This is the first confirmed case of HPAI in domestic poultry this season.
While HPAI was detected in wild birds during the summer in Idaho, this is the first case in domestic birds confirmed by ISDA since May. Additional information about confirmed cases is available on the ISDA website.
ISDA strongly recommends poultry owners reinforce biosecurity measures for their flocks and prevent wild waterfowl from interacting with their domestic birds. Public venues where domestic poultry may come in contact with infected birds, such as livestock exhibitions or bird auctions, should also be avoided. In April 2022, ISDA confirmed a public bird auction as the common source of HPAI infections for several backyard flocks after owners purchased birds and brought them home.
HPAI is carried by waterfowl (geese and ducks) along their migratory path. Idaho is within the Pacific Flyway. Domestic birds and poultry are very susceptible to morbidity and mortality once infected. HPAI is transmitted between birds through close contact (mucous), fecal matter, and sometimes as an aerosol. It is often carried on objects such as tools, vehicles, clothes, and boots, which can transfer the virus from one location to another.
It is uncommon for humans to become infected, but symptoms may include conjunctivitis, fever, lethargy, aches, coughing, or diarrhea. Being in direct contact with domestic birds is the highest risk activity. When USDA guidelines for cooking are followed, HPAI is not a foodborne illness.
Poultry (Domestic Birds) Information
Signs of HPAI in domestic poultry frequently include decreased appetite and activity, respiratory difficulty, dark combs and wattles, and unexplained mortality.
It is essential for poultry owners to be vigilant in monitoring for illness and contacting the ISDA State Veterinarian immediately when HPAI symptoms are confirmed. HPAI is a reportable disease in Idaho, and veterinarians are required to report positive detections to the ISDA.
The best form of flock protection is maintaining strong biosecurity standards. Biosecurity includes limiting the number of people who interact with your birds, washing hands before and after handling the birds, and having dedicated clothing and tools for each flock. More information can be found through ISDA and USDA.