In this 2012 file photo, snow geese rest in the marshes of the Fort Boise Wildlife Management Area north of Parma on their migratory route from coastal areas of California and Mexico to nesting grounds near the Arctic Circle. Officials suspect that wild migratory waterfowl have spread avian influenza to domestic Idaho birds.

A backyard flock of domestic chickens and ducks in Twin Falls County now has the first state-confirmed case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus, or HPAI, detected in domestic birds since May, the Idaho Department of Agriculture reports. The avian flu virus was detected in wild fowl over the summer, but not in domestic birds.

That's prompting warnings to poultry owners about letting domestic birds be exposed to wild ones. Here's the full announcement from ISDA:

