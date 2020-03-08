Under current Idaho law, prisoners can end up still behind bars years after their original sentence, if they are released on parole, fail and are reincarcerated, and aren't given credit for the time they were out on supervisision. Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons writes that over the past five years, Idaho's Commission on Pardons & Parole has made 3,916 parole revocation decisions, and 2,996 of those decisions included credit for time while out on supervision, while another 920 included no credit for that time. The difference is a matter of discretion for the commission.
