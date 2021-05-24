An independent investigation of a Boise State University diversity course found no evidence of wrongdoing, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. What’s more, investigators from the Boise law firm Hawley Troxell found no signs of student indoctrination — the very conduct legislators targeted with a law passed in the waning days of the 2021 session.
Boise State released the Hawley Troxell report today, more than two months after temporarily suspending its University Foundations 200 course, over complaints that students had been harassed because of their personal beliefs and values. Days later, Boise State hired Hawley Troxell to investigate the complaints, using a budget line item earmarked to handle bias or discrimination complaints.
Boise State hasn’t yet received a bill for Hawley Troxell’s investigation, spokeswoman Lauren Griswold said Monday morning. You can read Richert's full story here at idahoednews.org, or pick up Tuesday's print edition of the Idaho Press.