A county in North Idaho has an open investigation into the current Boise police chief, writes Idaho Press reporter Alexandra Duggan, which comes after an Idaho State Police investigation from an alleged incident in October of last year involving the chief and a member of his force.
A public records request sent by the Idaho Press on Thursday confirmed that the Clearwater County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating BPD Chief Ryan Lee in tandem with the Idaho State Police.
“My office has records pertaining to only one investigation regarding Chief Ryan Lee, which remains active and ongoing at this time,” the records request response said.
The investigation report was sent to Clearwater County after the ISP investigation was reviewed by the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, which had a conflict of interest with the investigation into Lee, said Ada County Prosecutor spokeswoman, Emily Lowe.
“We are working with ISP investigators out of Region Six,” Clayne Tyler, the Clearwater County prosecutor, said in an email to the Idaho Press.
BPD Sgt. Kirk Rush and his attorney filed a tort claim April 5, the Idaho Press reported last week, outlining how Lee allegedly grabbed Rush by the neck without warning to show officers an unconventional neck restraint, which the claim said broke parts of his neck, where he required sternum and neck surgery to repair.