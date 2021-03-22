Invasive Eurasian watermilfoil, an aquatic noxious weed, has been found in Blue Heart Springs, a prized scenic attraction in the Magic Valley which visitors typically only access by kayak, stand-up paddleboard or boat. The site, near Box Canyon on the Snake River, is known as a “hidden oasis” prized for its clear, blue, spring-fed waters; it takes roughly 45 minutes to paddle there from Banbury Hot Springs in the Hagerman Valley. The Idaho State Department of Agriculture reported today that it received concerns from Visit Southern Idaho about “unusual plant growth” in Blue Heart Springs, and launched an investigation.
The state investigation and sampling confirmed the presence of both Andean milfoil, a native species, and Eurasian watermilfoil, an invasive species best known in Idaho for forming huge mats that clog North Idaho lakes.
The weed, ISDA said in a news release, “can reduce waterflow, decrease oxygen levels in water, and impede recreation.” It has been detected in the Magic Valley before, the department said.
Eradication plans are in the works, in cooperation with state and federal agencies. Eradication will include “mechanical removal,” which is defined as “carefully pulling plants, including all plant material and fragments.”
“The work will be performed by ISDA staff who are trained to remove plants in such as way as to prevent further spread,” the department said. The work will begin later this spring, after the plants have new growth, which increases the likelihood of full removal. ISDA is asking the public not to disturb the plants in the meantime, as disturbance could cause further spread.
Jeremy Varley, ISDA noxious weeds section manager, thanked Visit Southern Idaho for reporting the infestation. “These kinds of reports are vital, and underscore the importance of the ‘See Something, Say Something’ philosophy in invasive species management,” he said.