Interfaith Sanctuary is pausing its plans for a controversial new homeless shelter on State Street, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. In a video posted Thursday, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said Interfaith Sanctuary leaders agreed to pause their city permitting application at the mayor’s request.
“I asked them to do this because I know that Boiseans can do hard things,” McLean said in the video. “I know that we all recognize the responsibility we have to serve those who need the service the most, and I know that we’re committed to ensuring that we get this right when we can and how we can, while protecting those most vulnerable by keeping neighborhoods whole and by centering it on the values that we all hold as Boiseans.”
Interfaith Sanctuary plans to convert the facility — located at 4308 W. State St. — into an overnight and daytime homeless shelter, to replace the organization’s current location downtown on River Street. The new shelter would allow for expanded capacity while bringing under one roof Interfaith Sanctuary’s housing, recovery and education programs. Interfaith Sanctuary purchased the building in April and filed a permit application the same week.
But the proposed shelter has not been well received by potential neighbors, who have suggested it would, among other things, increase crime and lower property values in the Veterans Park neighborhood.
