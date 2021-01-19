Former Salvation Army

Interfaith Sanctuary is eyeing this former Salvation Army donation center at 4308 W. State St. in Boise for a new homeless shelter. 

 RYAN SUPPE/IDAHO PRESS

Interfaith Sanctuary, a nonprofit homeless shelter in downtown Boise, is looking to expand its programs with a new, replacement facility on State Street, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. Interfaith Sanctuary's current location — opened in 2008 at 1620 W. River St. — serves as an overnight homeless shelter for 140 single men and women.

The new proposed location, a former Salvation Army food distribution center at 4308 W. State St., will allow the nonprofit to expand its capacity for single men and women to more than 250 as well as bring other housing services, for families and the medically fragile, under one roof.

"We don't have the space in this building to meet the demand," Jodi Peterson-Stigers, executive director of Interfaith Sanctuary, told the Idaho Press. "We can't build or add anything in our old building. This building would address that issue."

You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Wednesday's print edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

