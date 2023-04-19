Interfaith Sanctuary Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers speaks to attendees of a "wall busting" event at Interfaith's future home along State Street in Boise, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. At the close of the event, sledge hammers were swung into a wall to ceremoniously begin the remodel of the building.
Interfaith Sanctuary Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers swings a sledgehammer into a wall at Interfaith's future home during a "wall busting" event at the new location along State Street in Boise, Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Interfaith Sanctuary Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers speaks to attendees of a "wall busting" event at Interfaith's future home along State Street in Boise, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. At the close of the event, sledge hammers were swung into a wall to ceremoniously begin the remodel of the building.
Interfaith Sanctuary Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers swings a sledgehammer into a wall at Interfaith's future home during a "wall busting" event at the new location along State Street in Boise, Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Gerri Graves, an Interfaith Sanctuary guest, walked up to the front of a large open room filled with dozens of people who came to the groundbreaking of the future home of the shelter, Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis writes.
She used a black walker to get up there with a rainbow tie-dye platform to talk about the long road she had been on with health issues and experiencing homelessness.
Being homeless has been the hardest job I’ve ever known,” Graves said Tuesday at Interfaith's future home at 4308 W. State St. “Thank you for seeing me as a decent human being. You can get lost out here in every way a person can get lost and it feels really good to be seen.”
After her speech, a woman in the audience wiped tears from her eyes. Another commented on the power of Graves' words.
It’s been a long process to get to this point for Interfaith Sanctuary.
Read Komatsoulis' full story online or find it on the front page of today's paper.