Winter doesn’t necessarily mean the end of hiking or biking season for many Treasure Valley outdoor enthusiasts — but it does come with some caveats. The Boise Foothills contain over 200 miles of trails, most of which stay open year-round, but overusing them when they’re muddy can cause significant damage, writes Idaho Press reporter Laura Guido.
“One of the things we’re really challenged with is people using the trails responsibly during muddy trail season,” said Lisa Duplessie, Boise Parks and Recreation superintendent of open space.
To help meet that challenge, the department in partnership with Ada County has launched a new interactive map on the Ridge to Rivers website where trail users can check nearly real-time conditions. The map, found on ridgetorivers.org, is updated by trail crews frequently and gives updates such as whether a trail is frozen in the morning and muddy in the afternoon. There’s also a note with the time and date the condition had been updated.
Trails highlighted in green are either dry or totally frozen, and thus free to enjoy responsibly. This tool helps the department keep most trails open, rather than closing them for the season.
“We do have a few that we do close, but really try to avoid doing that,” Duplessie said. “We want people to be able to recreate and use the trail system as much as possible.”