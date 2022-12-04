Hiking Trails

A couple walks their dog along a trail in the foothills near downtown Boise on Sunday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Winter doesn’t necessarily mean the end of hiking or biking season for many Treasure Valley outdoor enthusiasts — but it does come with some caveats. The Boise Foothills contain over 200 miles of trails, most of which stay open year-round, but overusing them when they’re muddy can cause significant damage, writes Idaho Press reporter Laura Guido.

“One of the things we’re really challenged with is people using the trails responsibly during muddy trail season,” said Lisa Duplessie, Boise Parks and Recreation superintendent of open space.


