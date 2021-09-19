Joshua Holweger will never forget the two teenage boys crying over the dead body of their 47-year-old father. This situation is not unique, writes Idaho Press reporter Caroyln Komatsoulis. COVID-19 cases are surging in Idaho and so are deaths, with over 150 reported in September alone. The families who lose loved ones have to say goodbye in a way they never imagined, and health care workers are there to witness it all.
“I got into this to save people,” said Holweger, a doctor of pulmonary and critical care at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Nampa. “And on a daily basis I'm getting to watch people die and it’s awful.”
On Thursday evening, Holweger stood in front of the facility's ICU patient census board which showed 11 patients actively had COVID-19. There were two beds open.
Idaho’s COVID-19 surge is dramatically affecting health care workers on the front lines. They have PTSD. They cry in their car on the way home from work and try to wipe the tears off before going inside, said ICU Charge Nurse Brandi Eis. They don’t want to talk about what they’ve experienced with people who do not understand.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Unlike early 2020, few are rallying around the health care community, which is facing higher hospitalizations than ever before. A long hallway lined with rooms in the Nampa ICU looks out onto a window showing blue sky and the mountains in the distance. Inside, workers are fighting a “hospital battle,” Eis said. And Canyon County is quickly becoming a hotspot.