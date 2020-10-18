Leroy Shockley doesn’t know for sure if he’s had COVID-19, write Idaho Press reporters Olivia Heersink and Tommy Simmons. Almost all the symptoms were present, except a fever — and not everyone who contracts the illness gets a fever. His chest and joints were hurting; he had a headache and was short of breath.
Yet when Shockley, who is currently an inmate in the Canyon County Jail, asked the judge in his case to order the jail to test him for COVID-19, she said she couldn’t. His attorney tried to compare it to a judge ordering a drug test, and the judge was unconvinced.
“There’s lots of people getting sick,” Shockley said. “Nobody’s getting tested.”
The jail has tested inmates who were displaying symptoms, which yielded negative results in each instance except one — the jail’s first and so far only case, confirmed in mid-July, Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker said last month.
However, in breaking with the protocol of other local law enforcement agencies, the sheriff’s office did not announce the case to the public.
