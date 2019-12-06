The third supercomputer arrived at Idaho National Laboratory’s Collaborative Computing Center this week, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown; the $19.2 million system, with almost 100,000 processors, is named Sawtooth after the Idaho mountain range. It ranks 37th on the 2019 Top 500 fastest supercomputers in the world, the highest ranking reached by an INL supercomputer. I
t will be available to users early next year and will be able to crunch much more complex mathematical calculations at about six times the speed of Falcon and Lemhi, INL’s current systems, INL said in a news release.
“The boost in computing power will enable researchers at INL and elsewhere to simulate new fuels and reactor designs, greatly reducing the time, resources and funding needed to transition advanced nuclear technologies from the concept phase into the marketplace,” the release said. You can read Brown's full story here at postregister.com.