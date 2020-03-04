The director of Idaho National Laboratory worries some bills the Legislature is discussing are hurting Idaho’s reputation by making the state look intolerant, writes Idaho Press reporter Nathan Brown. In a letter to House Speaker Scott Bedke, Senate President Pro Tempore Brent Hill, and Senate and House minority leaders Michelle Stennett and Ilana Rubel, Lab Director Mark Peters wrote that since moving to Idaho, he has found “a nearly universal kindness, generosity and fairness” and that people “treat all individuals with respect and value their coworkers and neighbors for their contributions.”
“Increasingly, however, I’m hearing concerns within INL and throughout our community about the substance and tone of discussions taking place this legislative session, and how those negatively impact the way in which Idaho is perceived outside our borders,” Peters wrote. “Frankly, I share those concerns."
"As an institution, INL places great value on inclusion and diversity. To serve the American taxpayers by resolving our nation’s energy and security challenges, we need everyone at the table and for them to know they are valued, appreciated, and free to be their authentic selves."
“Inclusion and diversity are important to me personally, and I’m proud of the progress we’ve made at the Laboratory and within our workforce,” Peters continued. “As a state, I believe strongly that our leaders must strive to move forward and resist attempts to march us backwards.”
Peters wrote he and INL “stand ready to assist any effort to encourage a more inclusive dialogue coming out of the Capitol, to help the Legislature better understand the importance of inclusion and diversity, and to protect our most vulnerable citizens and communities.” You can read Brown's full story here at postregister.com, or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.