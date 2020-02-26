The House State Affairs Committee approved HB 548 this morning, the bill from Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene, to add a single-subject rule for all new ballot initiatives or referendums, require them to take effect no sooner than the next July 1, and add new disclosure requirements for paid signature-gatherers. “These are changes to our process that … improves clarity, improves transparency, improves integrity,” Addis told the committee.
Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, asked Addis whether he considered also including a cost estimate requirement. “Absolutely I did,” Addis responded, adding that Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, has a bill now working its way through the process dealing with fiscal notes and funding source. “It’s language that I participated on, and there was a desire to make it a separate item, so we’ve agreed to work separately together, I guess,” he said.
The committee’s approval sends HB 548 to the full House; it would need passage there and in the Senate and the governor’s signature to become law.