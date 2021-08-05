We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
The big bipartisan infrastructure bill currently being debated in the U.S. Senate includes billions for Idaho roads, bridges, public transportation and more, according to new state-by-state figures released by the White House this week. Both of Idaho’s senators voted with the bipartisan majority to advance the bill last week; the 67-32 Senate vote last Wednesday drew support from 17 Republicans and all 50 Senate Democrats.
“Given the significant need for traditional infrastructure funding in Idaho, I supported the procedural vote to move forward with consideration of the bipartisan agreement,” said Idaho GOP Sen. Mike Crapo. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Friday's Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.