Idaho state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn said after the governor’s news conference today that she’s been wishing she had a data source on mask-wearing in Idaho, and just out of curiosity, she and her kids decided to take a check over the weekend. They went to Cabela’s and the Boise Towne Square mall, two of the busiest retail locations in the state, and both in Boise, which has a mask mandate during the current COVID-19 pandemic. “We walked down various aisles and counted people,” she said. “Across the board, it was 80-some percent. That was my observation and my kids’ observation.”
They didn’t count people seated and eating at restaurants, she said, as mask rules have exceptions for while eating and drinking.
“These are people walking around,” Hahn said. “I was pleased. I thought it would be lower than that.”
Hahn said she’d love to see others study the practice around the state.