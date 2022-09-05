Windmills Idaho Power photo

Idaho Power uses energy generated from this wind farm in Emmett. As part of the company’s goal of providing 100% clean energy by 2045, more than 2,100 megawatts of solar and wind capacity will need to be added by 2040. 

 Idaho Power

Almost all utilities across the United States and the rest of the world operate their energy infrastructure on a real-time basis — meaning people are monitoring an energy grid at all times to respond to weather events and customer demand, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris. That on-demand status makes it difficult to switch to renewable energy sources after the sun goes down or the wind stops blowing.

“It’s the biggest misunderstanding in our business and with our customers, is people think we store energy, and we don’t,” said Adam Richins, chief operating officer of Idaho Power. “Less than 5%, maybe less than 2% is stored using lithium-ion batteries. Otherwise, it is absolutely all real time.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments