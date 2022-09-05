...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures 97 to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight Monday night to midnight MDT Wednesday
night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Idaho Power uses energy generated from this wind farm in Emmett. As part of the company’s goal of providing 100% clean energy by 2045, more than 2,100 megawatts of solar and wind capacity will need to be added by 2040.
Almost all utilities across the United States and the rest of the world operate their energy infrastructure on a real-time basis — meaning people are monitoring an energy grid at all times to respond to weather events and customer demand, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris. That on-demand status makes it difficult to switch to renewable energy sources after the sun goes down or the wind stops blowing.
“It’s the biggest misunderstanding in our business and with our customers, is people think we store energy, and we don’t,” said Adam Richins, chief operating officer of Idaho Power. “Less than 5%, maybe less than 2% is stored using lithium-ion batteries. Otherwise, it is absolutely all real time.”
But now that the federal Inflation Reduction Act is law, that could change for Idaho’s largest utility provider. The existing tax credit for building and using battery storage systems will not only increase from 26% to 30% and remain at 30% until 2034, but the eligibility will expand to allow for general electrical grid use, not just batteries tied to wind and solar farms.
It’s one of many pieces of the $770 billion bill that passed the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate on party-line votes. Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, and Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, R-Idaho, all voted no.
Much of the bill is related to renewable energy and efforts to reduce emissions, with other provisions related to health care and prescription costs.