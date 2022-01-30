Raquel Lewis, Elizabeth Malasky and Judy Toth live in different corners of the country, writes Mike Sunnucks of Adams Publishing Group. But they are facing what all U.S. consumers are grappling with right now: Supply chain and labor shortages resulting in empty supermarket shelves, and sticker shock in virtually every aisle of the retail experience.
“We had to cut back on all non-essential things in our budget and I am more strict about making sure nothing is wasted,” said Malasky, who lives in Maryland and works for a local government agency.
She said higher prices for pet food and meat have affected her family the most.
The higher costs are prompting changes in consumer behaviors for many families.
“I only buy meat when it is on sale or once it has been marked down. It requires heading to the store either first thing in the morning or late at night, both of which are not ideal,” said Lewis, who is a consultant based in Texas and has a household of five including extended family members.
The burden these rising costs put on households across the country is the focus of “Inflation Hits Home,” a series of news and analysis to be published by Adams Publishing Group throughout 2022; today's is the first installment. As part of the project, journalists at Adams papers around the country, including the Idaho Press, are tracking local prices and exploring the impacts.