The inflation challenge is real. Just ask anyone trying to buy a used or new car, writes Idaho Press reporter Madison Guernsey. Used car prices are up 40.5% compared to a year ago, while new car prices are up 12.2%, according to the latest inflation numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The increases are partially due to inflation — the U.S. economy posted a 7% inflation rate last year, the highest since 1982. But there's another driving factor affecting America's drivers — a shortage of semiconductors.
Also called microchips, semiconductors are crucial elements of modern vehicles. Backup cameras, blind spot detection, airbag deployment, emergency braking systems and heads-up displays are all features facilitated by semiconductors.
Without the technology, new vehicles can't be built and sold. According to Dr. Anne Walker, Boise State University Economics Department chair, the shortage can be attributed to a few different things: During the pandemic, an increased use of technology that uses microchips; one-off issues — like the severe winter storm in Texas in 2021 — that temporarily shut down some plants; and common COVID-19-related workforce hurdles.
You can read Guernsey's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday Idaho Press; it's on the front page. Also in today's Idaho Press is the next installment of our "Inflation Nation" series, on how the 'great resignation' is among factors helping propel higher pricles.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.