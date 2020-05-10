Eighty-eight percent of Idaho’s nursing homes have been cited for infection control violations since 2015, according to an Idaho Press analysis of federal inspection data, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. Nursing homes are closely monitored by state and federal regulators on their measures to prevent the spread of infection through handwashing, wound care and vaccinations against common illnesses. These procedures are important in normal times, but they have become paramount when faced with the deadly spread of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities nationwide. Infection control violations are the most common citations in nursing homes around the country.
Seventy-two of Idaho’s 82 nursing homes around the state received violations between 2015 and early 2020, which can range from issues with infection control planning paperwork to instances of improper handwashing. Several facilities were repeat offenders, with multiple violations during this time period. You can read Carmel's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's issue of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.