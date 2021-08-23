We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, left, and Rep. Priscilla Giddings speak during their first education indoctrination task force meeting at the Idaho Capitol on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
For the first time, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s education task force will accept public comment during the group’s final meeting Thursday at the Statehouse, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin. Created by McGeachin in April, the task force was designed to “examine indoctrination in Idaho and to protect our young people from the scourge of critical race theory, socialism, communism and Marxism,” according to McGeachin’s announcement of the task force.
The group has held three meetings, totalling nearly 14 hours, where the task force mostly surrounded itself with conservative speakers and presenters who agreed with the task force’s mission. Last month, the task force discussed eliminating the State Board of Education, which was created by the Idaho Constitution to provide general supervision of Idaho’s schools and public colleges and universities.
Thursday’s meeting, which will begin at 1 p.m. in the Lincoln Auditorium in Garden Level (or bottom floor) of the Statehouse, “will be primarily dedicated to public comment,” McGeachin posted on her social media channels Friday.
The meeting will be open to the public and streamed for free on the Idaho Public Television’s Idaho in Session service.
To comment during the meeting, people will need to attend in-person Thursday. McGeachin announced there will be no remote testimony “due to a lack of technical support.” Anyone wishing to testify may show up to the Lincoln Auditorium beginning at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and sign in. For those unable to attend in person, McGeachin said she will accept written testimony.