After her public testimony, Kayla Dunn listens to a question from a member of the task force during the meeting on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.

 NIK STRENG/Idaho Education News

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s education indoctrination task force made a half dozen recommendations to the Legislature Thursday that ranged from targeting critical race theory to categorically endorsing school choice, writes Idaho Education News reporter Blake Jones. Thursday afternoon marked the first time the committee made recommendations or accepted live public testimony.

It was the fourth and final scheduled meeting of the task force, first established amid a statewide debate over alleged leftist teachings in schools. McGeachin convened the task force to protect “young people from the scourge of critical race theory, socialism, communism, and Marxism” in Idaho schools.

After hearing four-plus hours of testimony split on whether indoctrination is a problem in public schools, the task force unveiled and approved six proposals, which were not published ahead of the meeting or the testimony period.

You can read Jones' full story here at idahoednews.org, along with EdNews' full coverage including a live blog of the meeting by reporter Kevin Richert.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group.

