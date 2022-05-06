Senators work on the floor of the Idaho Senate chamber on March 25; at top are Sens. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, and Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, who, thanks to redistricting, will face each other in the GOP primary on May 17.
Fourth-term Idaho Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, is the Senate’s assistant majority leader and co-chair of the Child Protection Oversight Committee. She’s served on the joint budget committee, sponsored major legislation to reform Idaho’s foster care system and create a state Oil and Gas Commission, and is currently the only woman in the Senate’s Republican leadership team.
Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, a sixth-term senator, chairs the Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee. An attorney, he’s co-chaired two interim committees on property taxes and this year floated legislation to sharply reduce homeowners’ property taxes while boosting Idaho’s sales tax.
Though the two have been Senate colleagues for years, they’re running against each other in the May GOP primary, thanks to redistricting, along with two other GOP hopefuls, Jordan Marques and Kayla Dunn, all vying for a single seat.
In addition to pitting incumbents against each other, redistricting to reflect the Treasure Valley’s growth created a slew of open legislative seats without incumbents, opening things up for newcomers or office-switchers this year. All told, the Treasure Valley picked up an additional legislative district from the shifts – one Senate seat and two in the House – and this year’s elections include 11 open seats in the Treasure Valley.
But the new version of District 9 ended up with two incumbent senators, and there’s not room for more than one.
It's one of two Treasure Valley Senate races and two House contests that will see face-offs between incumbents in the primary; You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up tomorrow's Idaho Press; it'll be on the front page. The Idaho Press will profile the other Senate race and the two House matchups in the second and third installments of this series.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.