The Idaho Board of Health and Welfare met Thursday morning to discuss a plethora of issues facing Idaho, including the 988 crisis hotline’s numbers increasing and a possible repeal of the Medicaid expansion, Idaho Press reporter Emily White writes.

988, a suicide and crisis lifeline previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, experienced a call volume increase of 14% from December 2021 to December 2022, Deputy Director Miren Unsworth said. That percentage increase only accounts for calls placed through 988, and not directly to the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline, said Lee Flinn, Director of the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline. And those numbers are not surprising, she said.


