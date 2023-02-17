The Idaho Board of Health and Welfare met Thursday morning to discuss a plethora of issues facing Idaho, including the 988 crisis hotline’s numbers increasing and a possible repeal of the Medicaid expansion, Idaho Press reporter Emily White writes.
988, a suicide and crisis lifeline previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, experienced a call volume increase of 14% from December 2021 to December 2022, Deputy Director Miren Unsworth said. That percentage increase only accounts for calls placed through 988, and not directly to the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline, said Lee Flinn, Director of the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline. And those numbers are not surprising, she said.
The 988 hotline is comprised of a network of over 200 crisis call centers; when someone calls or texts 988, their message is forwarded to a national center and then routed to a local call center — like the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline — depending on the area code of the person texting or calling.
“As more people learn about 988, we expect our contact volume to continue to increase, which is good, that’s what we want,” Flinn said. “It’s important that people hear about 988 and understand that they can call for themselves or they can call for a loved one ... a person does not have to be suicidal, they can be in any kind of emotional or mental health crisis or any type of crisis.”
After the cost of expanding Medicaid was double the amount forecasted, the chairman of the House Health and Welfare Committee proposed a repeal of Medicaid expansion in Idaho, as the Idaho Press previously reported.
