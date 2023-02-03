Elaine Clegg will be the next CEO of Valley Regional Transit, KTVB reporter Justin Corr writes. The outgoing Boise City Councilmember says she has a passion for public transportation and wants to pass that along to everyone in the Treasure Valley.

Some of the criticism around public transportation is that it’s sparse in the valley because people don’t think about using it, so there’s no demand for it. Clegg said that’s not the whole story.


