...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Riders exit a bus at the Valley Regional Transit station on Main Street in downtown Boise on Jan. 12, 2022.
Elaine Clegg will be the next CEO of Valley Regional Transit, KTVB reporter Justin Corr writes. The outgoing Boise City Councilmember says she has a passion for public transportation and wants to pass that along to everyone in the Treasure Valley.
Some of the criticism around public transportation is that it’s sparse in the valley because people don’t think about using it, so there’s no demand for it. Clegg said that’s not the whole story.
“We look at transit as a behavioral issue. People don’t use it because they don’t understand or it’s not part of their culture or whatever,” she said. “I think people don’t use transit because it isn’t easy. It isn’t convenient. It doesn’t go where they need to go. I want to build a system that’s easy, that’s convenient, and goes where people need to go. And I think if we do that, people will use it.”
Read Corr's full story online at KTVB.COM or find it on page 1 of today's paper.