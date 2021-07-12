A Proud Boys float was one of nearly 100 that went through the center of Buhl during last weekend’s Sagebrush Days parade, the Twin Falls Times-News reports. The men accompanying the float wore the black and yellow polo shirts often associated with the far-right group, while they carried an American flag and a black flag with the yellow letters “P.B,” writes Times-News reporter Zac Ezzone.
The organization, which has locally-run chapters throughout the country, describes itself as “a pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world; aka Western Chauvinists,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Organizations such as the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League have labeled the organization as a hate group, and its inclusion in the parade is causing controversy in the community.
The July 3 Sagebrush Days parade was run by the local Chamber of Commerce, and Buhl City Council Michael Higbee told the Times-News, “I was surprised as anyone else to see that particular float go by.”
