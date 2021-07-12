Buhl parade

Proud Boys members carry flags while walking in front of their float in the Sagebrush Days parade July 3 in Buhl.

 GAGE OLSEN/Times-News

A Proud Boys float was one of nearly 100 that went through the center of Buhl during last weekend’s Sagebrush Days parade, the Twin Falls Times-News reports. The men accompanying the float wore the black and yellow polo shirts often associated with the far-right group, while they carried an American flag and a black flag with the yellow letters “P.B,” writes Times-News reporter Zac Ezzone.

The organization, which has locally-run chapters throughout the country, describes itself as “a pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world; aka Western Chauvinists,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Organizations such as the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League have labeled the organization as a hate group, and its inclusion in the parade is causing controversy in the community.

The July 3 Sagebrush Days parade was run by the local Chamber of Commerce, and Buhl City Council Michael Higbee told the Times-News, “I was surprised as anyone else to see that particular float go by.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

