Kuna board meeting screenshot

Crowd at Kuna School Board meeting

 Screenshot

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A Kuna School Board meeting abruptly ended Tuesday night after public testifiers railed against a potential mask mandate and demanded the word “inclusive” be struck from a proposed strategic plan, writes idaho Education News reporter Blake Jones, and an unknown individual interrupted the meeting through the district’s live stream.

Attendees’ vocal protests, in and outside time for public testimony, were perhaps most raucous when a man standing in the corner of the meeting room repeatedly interrupted board members as they discussed attendees’ calls to replace the word “inclusive” with the word “unity” in the pending strategic plan. “Change the word. Change the word,” he said over trustee Russ Johnson.

You can read Jones' full story here at idahednews.org, or look for it in Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments