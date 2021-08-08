We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
A Kuna School Board meeting abruptly ended Tuesday night after public testifiers railed against a potential mask mandate and demanded the word “inclusive” be struck from a proposed strategic plan, writes idaho Education News reporter Blake Jones, and an unknown individual interrupted the meeting through the district’s live stream.
Attendees’ vocal protests, in and outside time for public testimony, were perhaps most raucous when a man standing in the corner of the meeting room repeatedly interrupted board members as they discussed attendees’ calls to replace the word “inclusive” with the word “unity” in the pending strategic plan. “Change the word. Change the word,” he said over trustee Russ Johnson.
