Refugee resettlement programs have been bringing the world to Idaho since the 1970s, writes Idaho Press reporter Sydney Kidd. Since that time, Boise has grown to be a bastion of refuge for displaced persons from all over the globe who are seeking to find the meaning of home again after losing so much.
Resettlement always has its challenges, both for those being resettled and those trying to help them. It’s an ever-changing process of evolving and adapting to the current situation.
According to Christina Bruce-Bennion, service coordination program manager for the Idaho Office for Refugees, the challenges for those coming to Boise have undergone a 180-degree turn in the past 15 years.
“It’s almost a complete flip from where we had plentiful housing and cheap housing and no jobs to more jobs than anyone can shake a stick at and housing is a challenge,” Bruce-Bennion said.
Housing woes aren’t a foreign concept to most residents of the Treasure Valley, but it has presented another layer of difficulty for refugees.
You can read Kidd's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.