Idaho’s state universities are set to see tuition increases for the first time in three years.
The State Board of Education on Monday approved 5% tuition and fee increases for resident undergraduates at the state’s largest four-year institutions: Boise State University, University of Idaho and Idaho State University. Lewis Clark State College will see a 5.6% increase.
The board also approved raises of around 5% for those schools’ presidents.
During presentations to the board on Monday morning, university officials said the decision to raise tuition weighed heavily on them but that inflation costs and under-funding from the state Legislature made the move necessary.
“I know I lost a fair amount of sleep balancing my fiduciary duty to the finances of the institution and my fiduciary duty for access and affordability of our students to get their education,” ISU President Kevin Satterlee said. “When I say I lost sleep, that’s not hyperbole and it’s not a throwaway line, it’s literally losing sleep over what to do with this request.”
Satterlee’s sentiment was echoed by all the college’s leaders who presented their proposals to raise tuition after they’ve been frozen since 2019.
