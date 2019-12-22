The families of workers killed on the job in this state may now be able to sue their deceased loved one’s employers following a groundbreaking decision involving a dead Caldwell worker announced Friday by the Idaho Supreme Court, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. The about-face ruling comes a year after the state Supreme Court told relatives of a woman killed while working for Caldwell seed producer Crookham Company they could not sue the company under Idaho law.
The 4-1 decision is historic because it lays new precedent for allowing Idaho workers or their families to sue employers for wrongful deaths. You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press.