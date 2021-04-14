On this mid-April day that’s officially the 94th day of this year’s legislative session, Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, introduced a new gun bill this morning. Lakey’s bill, introduced in the Senate State Affairs Committee, amends a 2014 law that restricted spending funds or using other resources in Idaho to enforce federal gun regulations that conflict with the Idaho Constitution, broadening it and making the changes retroactive to Jan. 20, 2021. Lakey told the committee it comes in response to new executive orders from President Biden. The committee agreed to introduce the new bill. Meanwhile, the House has begun debate on HB 339aa, Rep. Karey Hanks' bill to prohibit all mask mandates...
