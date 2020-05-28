Sherri Ybarra angry in JFAC EdNews

Sherri Ybarra

 SAMI EDGE/Idaho Education News

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


It isn’t just about 18 employees and $2.7 million. It’s about a constitutional office under siege, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Kevin Richert. At least that’s the narrative from Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra and Marilyn Whitney, Ybarra’s point person at the Legislature. In court documents filed last week, Richert writes, Ybarra and Whitney submitted chronologies covering weeks of Statehouse meetings, sometimes multiple meetings a day. The timelines weave a cloak-and-dagger tale of legislators who are determined to dismantle and defund Ybarra’s State Department of Education.

You can read Richert's full story here at idahoednews.org.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments