It isn’t just about 18 employees and $2.7 million. It’s about a constitutional office under siege, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Kevin Richert. At least that’s the narrative from Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra and Marilyn Whitney, Ybarra’s point person at the Legislature. In court documents filed last week, Richert writes, Ybarra and Whitney submitted chronologies covering weeks of Statehouse meetings, sometimes multiple meetings a day. The timelines weave a cloak-and-dagger tale of legislators who are determined to dismantle and defund Ybarra’s State Department of Education.
