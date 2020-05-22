In an effort to break up our COVID-19 coverage, the Idaho Press recently asked its readers to share their opinions on something a little different, something they probably see every day but never really give a second thought to: license plates, writes Idaho Press reporter Ashley Miller. Specifically, Idaho’s default license plate. Red, white, blue and silhouetted by trees, Idaho’s default plate hasn’t changed since 1991.
It’s currently tied as the fourth-oldest continuously issued plate in the country, and we wanted to know if Idahoans thought it was time for an upgrade. Or, as one reader comment put it, we were “really fishing the bottom of the barrel with ideas.”
However, Miller writes, when our readers weighed in on Facebook and Twitter they were actually taking part in a 92-year-long debate that has divided Idahoans, drawn national critique and, according to some, represented a battle for the very soul of the Gem State.
You can read Miller's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.