From partisan divides to the balance of powers to the foundations of our Constitution, there’s much to be learned from the current impeachment fight in Washington, D.C., two local political scientists say.
Steve Shaw, professor at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, has studied the American presidency his entire career, and started graduate school just as then-President Richard Nixon resigned rather than face impeachment. “This is our system – we need to pay attention,” said Shaw, who just wrapped up a class on American politics in which his two dozen students studied impeachment, including reading the authoritative text by four scholars, “Impeachment, an American history.”
Professor Charles Hunt of Boise State University, who co-taught a class this fall on political polarization and specializes in studying Congress, said, “Just because it is such a partisan process, that’s not a reason to not pay attention to it, or to think that no president will ever be impeached in this manner. I think we should care about what they do, and put on our best non-judgmental hats and try to be fair about how we assess what these charges are.”
