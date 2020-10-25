Several Treasure Valley community members launched an initiative to improve access to reliable broadband for Idahoans, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. Imagine Idaho is increasing awareness around the importance of broadband throughout Idaho. According to broadbandnow.org, 379,000 Idahoans have no access to cable service, only 297,500 of Idahoans have access to fiber optic networks and 107,000 Idahoans don’t have any wired internet providers where they live.
The group in charge of the initiative is made up of Idaho Hospital Association, the Idaho Regional Optical Network, the Port of Lewiston, the Association of Idaho Cities, economic development groups, local elected officials, businesses and citizens.
“Improving Idaho’s broadband access is a major priority of Governor Little,” said Brian Whitlock, president and CEO of the Idaho Hospital Association. “Imagine Idaho is committed to working closely with the Governor and all Idaho policy makers to bring more broadband to our state and improve the quality of life of all Idahoans.”
You can read Spacek's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Friday's print edition of the Idaho Press.