Although I’m not working this week, I was curious about the deadlines shown for either signing or vetoing bills that had been delivered to the governor before lawmakers adjourned their legislative session sine die last week, including HB 509, the transgender birth certificate bill, which initially showed a deadline for action of 2:40 p.m. today, five days after the bill was delivered to the governor. Marissa Morrison, Gov. Brad Little’s press secretary, said today, “Anything that hadn’t been acted on at sine die got a 10-day extension.”
The Senate adjourned on Thursday evening, the House on Friday morning. In an abundance of caution, Morrison said, “Our office is functioning from the Senate deadline.” So the new deadline for action on all bills not yet signed into law – there have been no vetoes thus far this year – is March 31st at 6:33 p.m.