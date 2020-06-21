With the sharp increase in coronavirus infections Idaho’s seen in the past two weeks, Gov. Brad Little says “we’re looking at all the options,” including a possible partial rollback of the state’s staged reopening plan. On June 13, Idaho moved into its Stage 4 reopening, allowing all Idaho businesses to reopen and permitting gatherings of up to 250 people, as long as social distancing and other preventive measures could be met. Two weeks earlier, bars had been allowed to reopen in Stage 3, after Little moved them up from the original schedule, which had them in Stage 4.
Little’s been sending signals for the past week that if the reopening is rolled back, it likely would be by region, rather than statewide.
“Prospectively, going ahead, we’re looking at all the options,” he told the Idaho Press. “But I’ve got nine counties with no cases, no lab-confirmed cases. As long as I can protect critical health care capacity, ICU beds, ventilators, etc., and (state Health & Welfare Director) Dave (Jeppesen) and I and the coronavirus group have talked about this a lot, that’s our preferred choice.”
“But it could happen drastically,” Little said, referring to a huge jump in both infections and hospitalizations. “We don’t think so, because as we do more testing and tracing we’ve got a better idea. But it’ll be more regional in nature.”
When Little announced on June 11 that the state would move into its Stage 4 reopening two days later, he said it had only “narrowly” met its criteria for the move, which include caseload counts and trends, testing data, hospital capacity and infections among health care workers.
Stage 4 allows gatherings of more than 50 people, allows nightclubs and large venues to reopen, and allowed visits to resume to patients in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities, as long as new health protocols are followed.
