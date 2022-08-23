Idaho Education Association President Layne McInelly released the following statement on behalf of IEA members regarding today’s news of the coming special session of the Idaho Legislature on Sept. 1:
"Idaho Education Association members enthusiastically endorse the stated education goals of the upcoming special session of the Idaho Legislature. Injecting record new funding into the Public School Income Fund by statute would be the Legislature’s first serious step in generations toward meeting its obligation 'to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools,' as spelled out in the Idaho Constitution.
"Governor Brad Little’s proposed $330 million increase in ongoing general fund support for Idaho public schools would be another historic investment in our school children that builds on the momentum created by last year’s record K-12 budget increase. Even more exciting is the commitment in his proposal to make this education-dedicated fund available to legislative budget writers in perpetuity, including a 3% annual increase to account for future inflation.
"If approved, this proposal puts Idaho on the right path to correct long-standing structural funding inadequacies crippling public education. Many school districts, especially those of modest means in rural areas, rely on voters to approve special levies and bond measures for basic operational expenses like keeping the lights on and fixing leaky roofs. That makes it next to impossible to provide professional certified educators and other employees with the wages, benefits and respect they deserve. As a result, every school district in the state is hemorrhaging experienced, certified educators. The future of our children and our state demand this be fixed.
"IEA members have long called on Idaho lawmakers to lean into their constitutional mandate to create a robust, equitable public school system. Governor Little and legislative leaders have put that opportunity in front of them."