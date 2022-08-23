Layne McInelly cropped

Layne McInelly

Idaho Education Association President Layne McInelly released the following statement on behalf of IEA members regarding today’s news of the coming special session of the Idaho Legislature on Sept. 1:

"Idaho Education Association members enthusiastically endorse the stated education goals of the upcoming special session of the Idaho Legislature. Injecting record new funding into the Public School Income Fund by statute would be the Legislature’s first serious step in generations toward meeting its obligation 'to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools,' as spelled out in the Idaho Constitution.

Tags

Load comments