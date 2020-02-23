The Idaho Department of Correction would prioritize easing overcrowding at county jails when choosing which inmates to first send to a private prison in Colorado, the department confirmed Friday, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. While the department has not yet signed a contract with CoreCivic to house more than 1,000 prisoners at Kit Carson Correctional Center in Burlington, Colorado, the Idaho Board of Correction gave the department permission to do so last month. Under the contract’s proposed terms, Idaho is guaranteed 1,100 beds in the facility.
The department has more than 650 inmates housed in an out-of-state private prison already, at Eagle Pass Correctional Facility in Texas. That facility is managed by the GEO Group, whose contract with Idaho is up in September.
The department will not pull inmates from Texas to Colorado first. Instead, it plans to ease the burden on county jails in Idaho. On Friday, county jails were housing 961 state inmates because of lack of space in state prisons.
You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.