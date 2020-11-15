In a reversal of policy, the Idaho Department of Correction has stopped identifying people in its custody who die with COVID-19, saying it needs to protect their private medical information, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. Department spokesman Jeff Ray confirmed the policy to the Idaho Press in an email.
“Given that we are disclosing when the death is COVID-19 related, we cannot protect the individual’s private medical information if we also release their names,” Ray wrote. “IDOC has determined the only way we can be transparent about COVID-19 related deaths and still protect the private medical information of our residents is to refrain from releasing … the deceased name, but provide notice that it was a COVID-19 related death.”
The department has shifted its stance since July, when it identified Frank Dawson Conover, 65, as the first Idaho inmate to die after contracting COVID-19. In the past, the department has identified people in its custody who have killed themselves or died of natural causes. Ray confirmed in an email Thursday the department has since changed its practice, in reference to people who die with COVID-19.
Officials in September released the name of the second inmate who died after contracting COVID-19. They declined, however, in October to identify the third person who died in department custody after contracting the disease, this time at a private prison in Arizona.
