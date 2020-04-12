Inmates at all of Idaho’s prison facilities have volunteered to make cloth face masks for prison staff members, themselves, and the general public, in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. The mask production effort began Wednesday; Idaho Department of Correction officials are hoping the inmates can make at least 30,000 masks, which would be enough for each inmate and staff member to have three masks, which would mean they’d have masks to wear even while other masks are being laundered. That number will also cover the more than 600 Idahoans incarcerated in Eagle Pass Correctional Facility in Eagle Pass, Texas. Inmates aren’t being paid to make the masks.
