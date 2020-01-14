Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt told lawmakers this morning that there’s some important context to the state’s discussion about investments in public safety. “There’s this notion that that our safety is provided in some way through punishment, or that our security is guaranteed by how quickly we’re able to apprehend people that are committing crimes in our community. I think what the governor communicated, not just to the Legislature but to all Idahoans, is how important it is that we look at this differently.” The reality is, he said, that our communities are safe “when our citizens can succeed ... When people can live, thrive, without committing crime.”
That’s what’s driving the focus in the budget proposals for next year on helping offenders succeed when they leave prison, Tewalt said. “Three out of four people working through our front door either failed probation, failed parole, or failed a rider,” he said. “I know we’ve had some confusion, where people confuse that number with recidivism in general. That isn’t recidivism. Our recidivism is ... in the mid-30s.” But of those who are “recidivating,” or committing new crimes and returning to prison, “Three out of four of those had opportunities with us before to be successful. … That’s the dynamics that we’re experiencing.”
“I think there’s really a challenge for us as Department of Correction and for us as a state to try to reverse this delta,” Tewalt said, “between what we’ve chosen to spend on incarceration, and what we’ve been willing to invest in helping people be successful. We don’t just need more beds and capacity. We also need ways that we can help people who have been under our jurisdiction find success in our communities without committing crime.” He said, “I think the governor’s recommendation in a meaningful and significant way pushes us in that direction.”
JFAC Co-Chair Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, called Tewalt’s opening comments “excellent remarks,” and said, “I appreciate the passion that I can see.”
Tewalt said IDOC is looking at "a vision for what public safety in Idaho looks like," and said, "You're never going to convince me that people are pass-fail." What matters, he said, is "actually reducing crime."