Private prison giant CoreCivic has announced its new contract with the Idaho Department of Correction, which takes effect today, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. Under the contract, Idaho can imprison up to 1,200 men at two of the company’s facilities in Arizona, according to a news release from CoreCivic, based in Tennessee. The initial term of the contract is five years, but it can be renewed an unlimited number of times after that. The two facilities Idaho will use are the Saguaro Correctional Facility and the Central Arizona Florence Correctional Complex.
The Idaho Department of Correction had been publicly considering a deal with CoreCivic since January. First it appeared the company would let the department use a shuttered prison facility in eastern Colorado, but officials said at a July Board of Correction meeting they were eyeing the Arizona facilities instead.
