The Idaho Board of Correction on Monday gave the Idaho Department of Correction permission to enter into a contract with a private prison company to immediately imprison 920 Idahoans in two facilities in Arizona, though the department anticipates sending fewer, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. Currently, Idaho has more than 600 inmates at a private lockup in Texas, but that contract expires this fall.
The new contract, which has yet to be signed, allows for Idaho to use a total of 1,100 prison beds between Saguaro Correctional Center and the Central Arizona Florence Correctional Complex. Both facilities are managed by CoreCivic, formerly Corrections Corporation of America, and is roughly 65 miles from Phoenix in Eloy, Arizona.
The contract would give the department 600 beds for immediate use at the 1,926-inmate Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona, and make another 320 immediately available at the Central Arizona Florence Correctional Complex. Both prisons are a little more than 60 miles southwest of Phoenix.
The contract affords Idaho a total of 1,100 out of state prison beds between the two facilities, but Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt said in a phone interview Monday the department anticipates keeping about 600 people in Arizona for some time. He estimated the contract could be finalized by early- or mid-August, and that it would likely have a three- to five-year term with exit clauses.
