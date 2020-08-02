Due to worries about space and coronavirus quarantine in Idaho prisons, the Idaho Department of Correction is considering moving some prisoners to barracks at the Orchard Combat Training Center between Boise and Mountain Home, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. Discussion about the move comes as the virus continues to spread throughout Idaho prison facilities. Department officials are working to quarantine and isolate inmates affected by the virus, but housing was already a problem for the department long before the virus arrived — so much so that Idaho inmates have been sent to private prison facilities out of state, and the department is currently in talks with another for-profit prison firm rike another deal.
