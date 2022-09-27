The Idaho Department of Lands is considering closing a large swath of state endowment land west of Mountain Home to public use for large vehicle access and target shooting, due to excessive trash-dumping and off-trail driving that's causing erosion and other damage.

The area is popular for trucks, RVs and target-shooting, the department reports, but increasingly has become a major dumping site. Closing the land is an action of last resort that IDL says it hopes to avoid.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

