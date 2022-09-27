The Idaho Department of Lands is considering closing a large swath of state endowment land west of Mountain Home to public use for large vehicle access and target shooting, due to excessive trash-dumping and off-trail driving that's causing erosion and other damage.
The area is popular for trucks, RVs and target-shooting, the department reports, but increasingly has become a major dumping site. Closing the land is an action of last resort that IDL says it hopes to avoid.
“To continue to keep this land open to recreation, IDL needs help from the public,” David Claiborne, president of the Idaho State ATV Association, said in an IDL news release. “Those who enjoy this land need to help protect it by taking their garbage home and staying on designated roads and trails.”
A recent cleanup at the site yielded illegally dumped refrigerators, couches, mattresses, end tables and vacuum cleaners and other garbage. The department encourages those who see someone illegally dumping to report it the Elmore County Sheriff's Office.
Groups that would like to adopt this land for clean-up may contact the IDL Southwest office at 208-334-3488.
The beneficiaries of this endowment land include Idaho’s public schools, with grazing and other management activities generating revenue. Recreational use is a secondary privilege allowed only if it does not cause damage or disturb management activities, IDL noted.