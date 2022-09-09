Idaho Department of Health & Welfare

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare headquarters in Boise.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare has just issued this statement:

"We’re reviewing all of our sponsorship agreements, including this one, to clarify that our presence at any future events is to provide public health services to attendees, and is not to endorse specific activities or views expressed at the event.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments